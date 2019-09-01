View 14 pics | Celebrities

How JLo, Thalia, Cardi B and more stars are spending Labor Day weekend

How JLo, Thalia, Cardi B and more stars are spending Labor Day weekend
How JLo, Thalia, Cardi B and more stars are spending Labor Day weekend

Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers
Jennifer Lopez shares steamy new picture from her movie Hustlers
Labor Day is all about honoring the American worker, and - let's be real - who werks it more than celebrities? From Salma Hayek's serene beach escape to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family adventure in Thaliand, famous lips across the nation kissed summer goodbye in enviable ways. Scroll through our gallery to see what all of your favorite stars got up to for Labor Day weekend 2019!

 

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

"Lunch for two. <3 <3," A-Rod wrote along with a carousel of photos showing him dining with his superstar fiancée from the block JLo. The often busy pair relished in what might seem like a little moment, nomming on a balcony of Jennifer's Hamptons estate over the holiday together. The former baller then asked his fans "How are you spending this holiday weekend?" Well, you can keep scrolling here to see how your fellow celebs are, Alex!

Jenna Dewan

"If you need me I’ll just be here soaking up every last minute of vacation," the World of Dance judge wrote over LDW. She was certainly spending it right: sizzling under the sun with her "vacay hun," boyfriend Steve Kazee.

Millie Bobby Brown

We give the Stranger Things star an eleven out of ten for her choice of holiday weekend plans. She kept things low key with what appeared to be an undisclosed poolside day with her "baby boo" and loved ones.

Clarissa & Cardi

"Dominican girl power!" Clarissa Molina exclaimed alongside this photo of her and Cardi B. The Univision star spent part of her holiday in Philly watching the colorfully-clad rapper perform in the Made In America Festival. Clarissa topped her note off with: "Thank you for your inspiring words."

Antonio Banderas

The Spanish icon put the labor in labor day as he worked all weekend long promoting his film Pain and Glory at Telluride Film Festival in Colorado alongside other stars of the USA. "With Julia Garner and Alexa Demie, two of my favorite young American actresses. Pure dinamita!!" he wrote.

Chanel Iman

Pregnancy didn't stop the model from having an adventurous holiday weekend. "Hiking for two," Chanel wrote along with this sporty snap from her trip to Canada.

Gloria Estefan

The Cuban singer-songwriter got on her feet over the weekend, stopping by the final performance on the West End of her musical On Your Feet! "CONGRATULATIONS to the amazing West End cast of @onyourfeetUK who finish their epic run tonight and begin their UK tour! Emilio and I are beyond grateful and appreciate the love, professionalism and commitment that you have showered on our story! BREAK A LEG!!"

It was an extra celebratory weekend as Gloria turned 62 on September 1!

Salma Hayek Pinault

The Mexican actress had a contemplative moment during her scenic escape over the weekend. She was the epitome of peace, surrounded by blue skys and her thick dark locks blowing in the wind.

The peaceful moment came after Salma's trending beach encounter. "When you go to the beach and you fall in love with someone else’s baby!" she wrote along with a series of adorable photos. Other pictures showed her blowing besos to and even holding the tiny tot!

Kourtney Kardashian

Just hanging! Kourtney Kardashian was bent on being "anywhere but LA" for the long weekend. It seems the reality star didn't have to go far to find solace as she took off to Santa Barbara with her loved ones.

Ariana Grande

Just a girl, a dog and an iconic background. The Dangerous Woman herself jetted outside the U.S. for the holiday weekend, touching down in Paris. Drinking in her eiffel tower and puppy view, she wrote: "this is the best photo I’ve ever seen."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and kids

The Lip Sync Battle hostess shared various enviable Instagram of her and the kids enjoying the beaches of Thailand over the holiday week.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and kids

Chrissy, John, Luna and Miles seem to be having an amazing last summer hoorah!

Thalía

Among other things, Thalía was thankful for her sweet morning downtime over the weekend.

