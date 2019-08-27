View 6 pics | Back to story

Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand

Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand
Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Back in March Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez went on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Little did we know the handsome baseball player would be popping the question. Of course, she said yes!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez engaged
The former Yankee announced the joyful news with a photo featuring the stunning ring on JLo’s hand. “She said yes,” he wrote next to the pic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Speaking to Extra about her upcoming film, Hustlers, JLo gave a few details about the wedding. "We haven’t really planned it yet. You know, the rest of this year, I have another movie, I have a TV show, I have kids, I have an album, I have a lot of things... Alex has baseball for the rest of the year," she explained.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
In regards to when the ceremony will take place, the Second Act star added, "We are talking about it... we are talking about it."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Dishing on whether she will have a religious wedding, the mother-of-two said: "I don’t know, I don’t know... I have no info for you yet,” before adding, "You never know, don’t pigeonhole me."

