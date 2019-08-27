Here is where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding plans currently stand

View Galleries
Alex Rodriguez made Jennifer Lopez the best birthday video in honor of her 50th b-day
It's a very special day for Jennifer Lopez. The Limitless singer turns 50 on July 24 and not only is she celebrating with a special tour dedicated...
The family that plays together, stays together - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Edition
Who doesn't love a puppy (well, doggy in this case)?! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme are all smiles in a sweet new photo...
A-Rod gave JLo surprising strip club tips that made it onto 'Hustlers'
Jennifer Lopez is starring in the highly-anticipated flick Hustlers (out on September 13!) alongside other leading ladies, including Lili Reinhart,...
JLo takes her A-Rod fandom to new heights in adorable pic!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are each other’s biggest fans. It’s as clear as JLo’s crystal Met Gala headdress that the pair have nothing...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are brining fit-spiration in the form of an app
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now going to give you fit-spiration outside of social media. The couple announced that they have partnered with...