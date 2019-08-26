View 3 pics | Back to story

...
Can you guess the only Latina on the highest-paid actress list?

© Getty Images

Sofia Vergara was the only Latina actress who made Forbes' highest-paid actresses list.

© Getty Images

The Colombian actress made $44.1 million in 2019.

© Getty Images

Sofia was previously named TV's highest-paid actress thanks to her salary from her role on Modern Family.

