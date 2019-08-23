View 3 pics | Back to story

J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment

J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment
J Balvin has all eyes on him: Find out his latest accomplishment

© Getty Images

J Balvin is the most-viewed global artist on YouTube.

© Getty Images

The 34-year-old Colombian superstar dropped a joint album with Bad Bunny.

© Getty Images

J Balvin and Maluma announced a new single.

