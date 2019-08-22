View 8 pics | Celebrities
El Secreto de Selena: See all the red carpet pics from the series premiere

It was a special night in Miami for the cast of El Secreto de Selena, the Telemundo miniseries which is based on the investigation of  Selena Quintanilla´s tragic 1997 death at the hands of her fan club president at the age of just 23.

The series about the Queen of Tejano Music had its debut screening on Wednesday, August 21, with appearances by cast members Sofía Lama, Daniel Elbittar and Damayanti Quintanar.

The series, of course, is just one of the projects about the music icon that will be hitting our screens in the coming months. Netflix is working on a biopic, one which counts on the support of Selena's family, and there's also reportedly an ABC project in the works.
 

Elyfer Torres

The beloved Betty in NY actress showed she has a completely different style to her character. Elyfer plays Gabriela Contreras, Selena Quintanilla´s famous impersonator in the series. 

Sofía Lama
Sofía Lama

Sofía Lama

The actress steps into the role of investigative journalist María Celeste Arrarás, the series scriptwriter and author of the non-fiction book on which El Secret de Selena is based. During an interview with Enrique Santos, María Celeste said of Sofía:  "She has a strong personality, I wanted someone strong for the role, and I liked her, I think she´s done a great job." 

Damayanti Quintanar 

The Mexican actress faced the challenge of playing Yolanda Saldívar, the woman who took the life of the Queen of Tex-Mex. Damayanti gained nearly 20 pounds to step into the role. 

Fabián Ríos

The Colombian actor and model chose a white outfit and a funky blue jacket for the event.

 

RELATED: Every leading lady who has played Selena on t he screen

The team of Un Nuevo Día

Adamari López, Héctor Sandarti, Chiquibaby and Frederik Oldenburg, the cast of Telemundo´s morning show, also attended the screening. 

Daniel Elbittar

Actor Daniel Elbittar also attended the event. He plays Selena´s widower, musician Chris Pérez. 

Rodner Figueroa

The popular TV host wore a smart classic grey suit to attend the screening at Telemundo Center. 

María Celeste Arrarás

It was a special night for the Al Rojo Vivo host, author of the book that inspired the seriesApart from being the author of the best-selling book, María Celeste is also the executive producer and scriptwriter of the project. 

