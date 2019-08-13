Jennifer Lopez pens emotional tribute to her late aunt Titi Rose

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez shows off her beach body in red hot swimsuit
Summer may be winding down, but Jennifer Lopez is still brining the heat. The singer took a quick break from the international leg of her tour to...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics
Jennifer Lopez’s recent family trip opened up the opportunity for perspective. The newly 50-year-old performer took her It's My Party Tour...
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
You can’t spell triple-threat without Jennifer Lopez. Singer, dancer, actress and more! The 50-year-old star's career has stood the test of time...
This picture had Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod fans freaking out - so what does it mean?
Make a wish and pucker up...save the date! That’s what Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did for their latest snap. The Money singer and the MLB...
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony celebrate children's graduation – see the pics
There are no more babies! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony proudly celebrated their children’s latest milestone. Jennifer and...