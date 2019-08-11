View 9 pics | Celebrities

...
North West proves she is a true style maven on trip to Japan with her parents

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

North West, also known as ‘Northie’ by parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has shown time and time again that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with. In a social media post shared over the weekend, proud mom Kim showcased just how much fun North has when it comes to styling herself and how much thought she puts into the different elements of her outfits while on a trip to Japan.

North proves just how much she is following in her parents footsteps and making her mark on the world through her bold choices of patterns and fabrics. North also received lots of social media love from grandma Kris Jenner and some of her mom’s famous BFFs like Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippen and Naomi Campbell. Check out some of North’s iconic looks below! 


 

Pink Dreams, Satin Thrills

Here North is showing lots of love for pink (maybe a new must-wear color this fall?) and paired two different patterns of a satiny fabric that she picked out (mom Kim says that she takes her to pick out fabrics). She paired her skirt combo with these beautifully detailed tights.

Kim Kardashain, North West fishnets
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashain, North West fishnets

Flowers Are A Girl’s BFF

Who doesn’t love a fire flower detail? North shows that you can dress up the simplest of blue fishnets with a bedazzler’s dream mix of flowers and jewel accents. You can see a wide range of details from blue florets with a jeweled center to delicate lavender flowers all throughout. Let’s not forget about the soft fuzzy detail on her heeled slip-ons.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West styles it up with black pants
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West styles it up with black pants

Comfort with a side of Lace

In this black-on-black look, North decides to keep it comfortable and pairs these black sweats (with black button details along the side) with her signature shoe and a fitted jean jacket. She tops off the look with two tight mini buns and a huge smile.

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

Fearless Stylista

With this look, North proves that she is definitely not afraid of some color and some serious bling. Here we see her pairing a funky tie-dye shirt with a jeweled detail and some hot pink pants, which by the way, look way comfy. She switches it up in the footwear department by wearing her signature slip-on heels in two different colors, as to complement her shirt, of course.

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

Purple Envy

Here fellow fashionista and momma Kim decided to highlight her daughter’s pairing of simple white slides and her purple joggers with a detailed fabric.

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

Florals on Florals

North has proven that she is a girly girl and showcases her love for florals once more. While out and about, the six-year-old paired a puff-sleeved rose patterned blouse with a stylish denim skirt that also has some floral details.

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

Fuzzy Elements

Mixing patterns is a must in North’s world and she doesn’t shy away from incorporating all her favorite things into one look.

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

She Gets It From Her Momma

Here Northie uses one of her mom’s most fashion forward bags to complement her feathery streetwear look. Don't forget those fuzzy heels, girl!

Kim Kardashian, North West
© kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West

Hues of Blue

North proves that color, style and comfort can always go hand-in-hand wherever you are.

 

