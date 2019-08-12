View 7 pics | Royals

Royal vacation album: Personal photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar from their summer travels

...
Royal vacation album: Personal photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar from their summer travels
You're reading

Royal vacation album: Personal photos of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar from their summer travels

1/7
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give this celeb a special shout out on World Elephant Day
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels
© Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels

Even royal children love a good family vacation. Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden were all smiles on their recent summer holiday with mom Crown Princess Victoria and dad Prince Daniel. The Swedish Royal Court shared new images of the seven-year-old Princess and her younger brother, three, from their travels earlier this summer. Over the course of the last month, the Crown Princess family traveled to the West Coast and Blå Jungfrun at Kalmar Strait, as well as the Swedish province of Bohuslän. During their travels, the royals visited a sculpture park and took in scenic views of the Baltic Sea. Like every other mom looking to capture memories on family trips, Crown Princess Victoria stepped behind the camera to snap photos of her children enjoying their vacation. “I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing," she admitted in 2017. "I really try to actively observe and write down the little things that happen.”

Scroll below for a look at the Swedish royal tots’ summer…

 

Estelle and Oscar showed off their sweet sibling bond laughing in a picture taken by Victoria in the Kalmar Strait. The future Queen looked summer-ready in a stylish striped jumpsuit by Swedish brand Kappahl. Meanwhile, Oscar wore a “SURF” T-shirt from the luxury French children’s brand Bonpoint. The Prince completed his ensemble with a baseball cap.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels
© Kungl. Hovstaterna

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels

While in Bohuslän, the royal family visited the sculpture park Skulptur i Pilane in Tjörn. Victoria, Daniel and their children posed for a group shot beside Jaume Plensa's work "Anna," which was unveiled in May. Works by the Catalan sculptor have previously been exhibited at the sculpture exhibitions initiated by Prince Daniel at the Royal Djurgården in Stockholm. 

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels
© Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels

Crown Princess Victoria captured a social media-worthy picture of her daughter staring out to the sea during their time in the Kalmar Strait, which is a strait in the Baltic Sea located between the Swedish island of Öland and the province of Småland of the Swedish mainland.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels
© Crown Princess Victoria

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels

Little brother Prince Oscar posed for a similar picture looking out at the water. Baseball caps appear to the young royal's go-to summer accessory this season.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels
© Linda Broström Kungl. Hovstaterna / Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar's summer travels

Prior to the royals' summer travels this year, Estelle and Oscar enjoyed family time at their home, Haga Castle. In June, the palace released photos of the Princess and Prince basking in the summer sunshine.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar summer photos
© Linda Broström Kungl. Hovstaterna / Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar summer photos

Estelle has no doubt been enjoying her time off this summer, after completing her first year of school at Stockholm's Campus Manilla.

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar summer photos
© Linda Broström Kungl. Hovstaterna / Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar summer photos

The royal siblings have surely been spending a large part of their vacation outdoors since both Victoria and Daniel—a former personal trainer and gym owner— are passionate about staying active. In 2016, the royal couple launched Generation Pep, which is a non-profit organization that works to raise awareness and get individuals involved in promoting the health of children. Daniel has previously said, “We enjoy being out in nature.”

 

UP NEXT: INSIDE QUEEN MAXIMA'S NEW HOME

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries