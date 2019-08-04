View 6 pics | Back to story

J Balvin makes Latin music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza 2019

...
J Balvin makes Latin music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza 2019
You're reading

J Balvin makes Latin music history at Chicago's Lollapalooza 2019

1/6
Brenda Kellerman says farewell to her son Dante with an emotional message
Next

Brenda Kellerman says farewell to her son Dante with an emotional message
J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019
© Getty Images

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019

J Balvin made Latin music history on Saturday, August 3 as the first Latino headliner at Lollapalooza 2019.

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019
© Getty Images

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019

The Colombian reggaetonero is a first in Chicago’s annual four-day music festival’s 28-year history. The 34-year-old took to social media to share his joy and dedicated the breakthrough to Latinos and dreamers.

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019
© Getty Images

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019

“After 28 years of Lollapalooza, for the first time, a Latino artist is the headliner of the night,” he wrote. “This goes dedicated to the dreamers, the latinos and those of us who know that in life everything is cause and effect, meaning we deserve to be here,” he continued.

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019
© Getty Images

J Balvin Lollapalooza 2019

During his stellar performance, the Latino performer took it back to reggaeton’s early days with iconic duo Wisin y Yandel, who played classic hits like Rakata and Gasolina.

J Balvin Bape shirts
© jbalvin

J Balvin Bape shirts

Adding to his list of firsts, ahead of stepping out on the stage, the Mi Gente singer took to social media to announce he’s the first Latino to have an exclusive collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand BAPE.

J Balvin Bape collaboration
© jbalvin

J Balvin Bape collaboration

Although no exact dates of the release have been announced, J Balvin said to expect it very soon. Stay tuned!

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries