View 5 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Tommy Mottola gets fit, and Thalia is excited about his biceps!

...
Tommy Mottola gets fit, and Thalia is excited about his biceps!
You're reading

Tommy Mottola gets fit, and Thalia is excited about his biceps!

1/5
Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Next

Jessica Alba says having her 3 kids 'exploded my body'
Thalia and her husband, Tommy Mottola
© Getty Images

Thalia and her husband, Tommy Mottola

Thalia is known for having a healthy lifestyle: yoga, Pilates are just a few of the exercises that she integrates into her daily life. Good habits and healthy food are practices that have become her routine through time and her beloved ones have embraced these good habits as well. 

Thalia and her husband, Tommy Mottola
© @tommymottola

Thalia and her husband, Tommy Mottola

Now her husband, music producer Tommy Mottola, has decided to follow Thalia’s lead and turned to a physical trainer for advice on getting in shape.

Thalia and her husband
© @tommymottola

Thalia and her husband

In the video clips the trainer promises Thalia that Tommy’s biceps will transform. Excited for the changes that she will soon see in her husband, the songstress shares her joy with her fans and yells: “What will grow? What will grow?”

Thalia
© @valverdefitness

Thalia

It seems like Thalia and Tommy first contacted Jorge Valverde a couple of months ago. Back then, the songstress called him to undergo muscle definition training.

J Balvin and Jorge Valverde
© @valverdefitness

J Balvin and Jorge Valverde

Jorge Valverde has trained celebrities such as Jose Ron, Gaby Espino and J Balvin, among others. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries