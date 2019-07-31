Tommy Mottola gets fit, and Thalia is excited about his biceps!

View Galleries
-
Thalía and Tommy Mottola: Their Love in Pictures
-
Thalia's tiny waist is even smaller! Check out her new size
We all know that Thalia’s waist is one of the smallest in the world, and it appears that the Mexican songstress wanted to slim down her figure just...
-
Spanish Royals coordinate in blue for their family vacation
-
Who will play Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's new series: our top picks
-
Elle McPherson´s son Flynn, best pal of Julio Iglesias´ twins
The world is so small, and even more so when you're a young, jet-setting celebrity. This is certainly the case for Elle McPherson´s son Flynn and...