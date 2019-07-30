View 5 pics | Back to story

Jennifer Lopez hasn't done this everyday activity in over 20 years!


Jennifer Lopez
© courtesy of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez surprised Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday.

JLo Porsche
© courtesy of Alex Rodriguez

JLo Porsche

A-Rod and the kids got together and decided to gift JLo with red convertible Porsche.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
© courtesy of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

"The irony is we're gonna buy her a car, but she hasn't driven in twenty-five years," he joked in his video documenting the surprise.

Jennifer Lopez birthday gift
© courtesy of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez birthday gift

The singer was overwhemled with emotion. "I've never driven a car like that! I've never had a car like this! I've never driven a car period," she exclaimed.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez birthday gift
© courtesy of Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez birthday gift

She also shared a sweet moment with Alex as they drove off in the new ride. "You're giving me my independence back," she told him in the footage.

