Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Selena Gomez's magical birthday getaway in Italy and more new photos from estrellas we love!
Selena Gomez's magical birthday getaway in Italy and more new photos from estrellas we love!
Selena Gomez Italy
© @selenagomez

Selena Gomez Italy

Summer is sizzling and so are these stars! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week - including two superstar birthday celebrations - from the estrellas we all love!

 

Bellissimo birthday

Selena Gomez rang in her 27th birthday with an enviable Italian getaway. The star, who has been spreeing the likes of Capri and Rome accompanied by her grandparents, shared a lovely look at her trip from a scenic Italian canal. "Me, Italy - trying desperately to look like a Fellini film," she wrote. Bathed in a pretty floral top and cherry skirt, the entertainer seemed at peace as she posed by the water after celebrating her new age at the beginning of the week on July 22.

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez
© Getty Images

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez

Pool party!

Cute couple Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez flaunted some stellar style at the poolside Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA Press Tour cocktail reception at a private Beverly Hills residence.

Gina Rodriguez director
© @hereisgina

Gina Rodriguez director

Jane the Virgin Director

Gina Rodriguez was in full female filmmaker mode as she went over her script on the back of her sweet 'stang. "Directing such an empowering show requires a powerful ride (#mydadwrotethiscaption #mydaddrivesaford)!" she wrote. "Excited to show you all what I’m working on. Thanks ford for the sweet car to get to and from set every day!" 

Camila Cabello
© @gianmitchell

Camila Cabello

Break from reality

Camila Cabello celebrated her manager Gian Mitchell's birthday at Dreamscape Immersive, a location-based VR studio and retailer, at Westfield Century City. Backed by Hollywood giants like Century Fox, WarnerMedia and Steven Spielberg, the adventure experience delighted Camila and her friends. "Already the best birthday celebrating with my family in Virtual Reality love you all," Gian wrote.

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black

Orange you glad it's finally here

There's good news and bad news. The good news it that Orange Is The New Black finally dropped on Netflix this week, but the bad news is that it's the final season. The show's epic ensemble, like Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, Jackie Cruz and Diane Guerrero (to name some), ushered in their series with one final red carpet walk in NYC.

Bella Hadid style
© GC Images

Bella Hadid style

Trend-setting jett setter

Even Bella Hadid's casual travelwear is top notch. The runway beauty repped Diesel and rolled out with Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton
swag in Tribeca, NYC on July 25.

Jlo birthday
© Grosby Group

Jlo birthday

Golden girl

Jennifer Lopez rang in her 50th birthday with an epic gold-themed bash! The superstar celebrated alongside her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and 250+ star-studded guests in her hometown of Miami.

kenny-ortega-hall-of-fame
© Disney Channel/Matt Petit

kenny-ortega-hall-of-fame

Walk of Fame

Director Kenny Ortega nabbed the 2,667th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. Known for helming hits like Hocus PocusHigh School Musical and, most recently, Descendants 3, the choreography and producer was supported by friends Mitchell Hope, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron, Monique Coleman, Booboo Stewart and Zachary Gibson at the July 24 ceremony.

Mario Lopez
© Matt Sayles/Invision for CMPB/AP Images

Mario Lopez

Shreddin' son!

Mario Lopez sweetly guided his son Nico along the skate course at #BonesLoveMilk Shredquarters in Huntington Beach, California on Wednesday, July 24. The skatepark was part of a week-long program hosted by the California Milk Processor Board to celebrate skate and California street culture, while simultaneously showcasing the benefits of milk as nature’s energy drink.

Brad Pitt and Snoop Dog
© Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Brad Pitt and Snoop Dog

Once Upon a Time at the Roosevelt

Hollywood's The Roosevelt Hotel glittered with stars on Monday, July 22 as Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal toasted Quentin Tarantino's latest film. The stars of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, including Brad Pitt, mingled with over 1000 other special guests like Snoop Dogg!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
© Eric Charbonneau

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Date Night

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky left the kids at home and stepped out for the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood festivities. The pair looked lovely in their respective ensembles, with Chris donning a rusty jacket and Elsa in a sweet silk dress. They hit up the booming Roosevelt Hotel after party, which was sponsored by Icelandic Glacial.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio

A-list Trifecta

Three's a company! The Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood L.A. premiere carpet shimmered so much with stars that it was hard to see! Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio made for quite the trio as they celebrated their tinseltown film.

