'Once Upon a Time in Hollywod' star-studded LA premiere - see all the pics!
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywod' star-studded LA premiere - see all the pics!

'Once Upon a Time ... Hollywood' premiere
© Getty Images

'Once Upon a Time ... Hollywood' premiere

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood LA premiere on July 22 was the event no one in the show biz wanted to miss. Thousands of fans waited around the TCL Chinese Theatre to greet their favorite stars. Of course, Brad Pitt, Leo Dicaprio and a stunning Margot Robbie, who are leads in the movie, topped the list of stars in attendance. Luckily for you, we have compiled the best pics of the night to catch you up on all the hottest details of the night.

 

Celebrating a Golden Era

Quentin Tarantino's new movie is a tribute to the old days of Hollywood, something the director wanted to celebrate at the A-list premiere. The movie tells the story of the relationship between actor Rick Dalton (played by Leo) and his stuntman, Cliff Booth (played by Brad), during actress Sharon Tate's final days prior to her untimely encounter with Charles Manson. The long-awaited film will hit the theatres on July 26. By the looks of the crowd gathered in the streets, it all points out it will be a massive box office hit. 

once upon a time premiere margot robbie
© Getty Images

once upon a time premiere margot robbie

A Greek Goddess

Stunning is the best word to describe Margot Robbie. The actress, a Chanel ambassador, chose a beautiful white gown designed by the fashion house that was the perfect tribute to the golden era of Hollywood. With a flattering deep v-neckline and bishop style sleeves, the Greek-inspired dress turned Margot into a certified goddess. 

once upon a time margot robbie closeup
© Getty Images

once upon a time margot robbie closeup

Earthy Makeup

Margot's makeup perfectly complemented with her stunning Grecian-inspired dress. Earth-toned eye shadow combinations gave depth to her gaze, while the golden chandelier earrings and half-up hairdo elongated her neckline.

once upon a time premiere leo dicaprio
© Getty Images

once upon a time premiere leo dicaprio

Lucky Girl! 

Leonardo Dicaprio happily posed with 12-year-old co-star, Julia Butters — what a lucky girl! Leo also had very sweet words for late actor Luke Perry, who also took part in the film. In an interview with Extra TV, he described him as "the kindest, sweetest human being you could ever encounter."

once upon a time premiere brad pitt
© Getty Images

once upon a time premiere brad pitt

Sweet moment with fans

Brad Pitt's arrival was one of the most celebrated. Smartly dressed in a deep green suit, the actor was in a cheerful mood talking to fans, signing autographs and taking pictures. According to recent media reports, Angelina Jolie's ex will be granted custody of his children during the summer months while the actress is away filming. 

once upon a time chris elsa hemsworth
© Getty Images

once upon a time chris elsa hemsworth

Perfect Pair

Chris Hemsworth and wifey Elsa Pataky were among the guests walking the red carpet. The Australian actor chose a printed suit in brown hues, whereas his beautiful Spanish wife wore a Ba&sh satin pale pink gown with heeled sandals, inspired by the 50s. A match made in heaven. 

 

once upon a time adriana lima
© Getty Images

once upon a time adriana lima

A Beautiful Siren

In a figure-hugging red dress, top model Adriana Lima made sure all eyes were on her. The paillettes gown by Magda Butrym was the perfect option for someone who, like her, has a rocking physique. The wet-effect hairdo completed the look for the Brazilian siren. 

once upon a time sofia vergara joe
© Getty Images

once upon a time sofia vergara joe

Pulp Fiction Vibes

In stunning matching black outfits, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello showed their support for Tarantino. The Colombian actress chose a strapless figure-hugging dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her husband, looking very cool, was giving us serious Pulp Fiction's vibes. 

once upon a time vanessa hudgens
© Getty Images

once upon a time vanessa hudgens

Vanessa and her King [of Rock]

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend, Austin Butler, also chose black to hit the Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood red carpet. The couple, who have been dating since 2012, looked sleek in their gothic-inspired attire. The young couple have many things to celebrate though, as it was announced recently that Austin will play Elvis Presley in a new biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

once upon a time willis sisters
© Getty Images

once upon a time willis sisters

It's all in the (Willis) family

Rumer Willis, who worked with Tarantino for the first time on this film, invited her sisters Tallulah and Scout along for her big night. Bruce Willis' daughter plays Joanna Pettet, an English actress who was Sharon Tate's close friend. 

once upon a time travis scott
© Getty Images

once upon a time travis scott

Dad's Night Out

Travis Scott took a short break from dad duties to attend the glamorous event. The rapper and his beauty mogul girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, have been in the spotlight recently as some media has been reporting about wedding talks. 

once upon a time britney spears
© Getty Images

once upon a time britney spears

Love is in the Air!

Oh yes! Britney Spears' first official outing with boyfriend Sam Asghari could not happened any other night. The singer attended the Tarantino film's world premiere in a flattering red dress and even shared a sweet red carpet kiss with the man who stole her heart two years ago.

