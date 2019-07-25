Golden birthday for the golden girl - see all the pics from JLo's 50th bash

Time for your daily does of Jennifer Lopez! By now you've probably heard that JLo is thriving—she was given the keys to the city of Miami Beach, she was honored with her very own day (mark your calendars for July 24!), and she just celebrated a big birthday, the big 5-0. To celebrate, the icon rang in her 50th year with a gold-themed bash in her hometown Miami with 250 star-studded guests, performances and—you guessed it—lots of gold.

VIEW GALLERY Jennifer Lopez hosted a gold-themed bash in Miami to celebrate her 50th birthday

The 50-year-old singer hosted the party at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's $32 million home in Star Island, where the venue was lavishly decorated with gold details. For the occasion, most guests wore white, while JLo wore a plunging Versace gold gown worth $15,000. The stunning sheer sequined dress, which featured cutouts and belt buckles, was accessorized with her signature hoop earrings and jewelry, including her million dollar engagement ring.

Throughout the night, Jennifer was pictured getting cozy with her macho Alex Rodriguez as they sang and danced the night away. They also leaned in for a kiss before the Dinero singer cut into her 10-tier birthday cake. And it really wouldn't be a JLo party without some performances. Rapper Fat Joe, Ashanti and DJ Khaled gave a special performance at the bash with Jennifer joining in and giving guests a taste of what her concerts are surely like.

According to ~sources~, A-Rod also gave a sweet toast before dinner, where he thanked Gloria and Emilio Estefan for letting them host the party in their home followed by him gushing over JLo and praising her and her It's My Party tour. Also in attendance were the rest of the family, including the singer's twins Max and Emme as well as A-Rod's two daughters Ella and Natasha.

VIEW GALLERY The party, which was held in Gloria and Emilio Estefan's $32 million home, had 250 star-studded guests, performances and 10-tier cake

Ahead of the birthday bash, Alex took to his social media to wish JLo a happy birthday. “It’s your party, Jennifer! Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you,” he said, calling her “the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer."

The party might be over, but JLo is gearing up for a three final performance of her tour in Miami. So (obvi) the party don't stop.