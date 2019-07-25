View 6 pics | Back to story

...
Golden birthday for the golden girl - see all the pics from JLo's 50th bash

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated JLo's 50th birthday with a gold-themed bash in Miami.

The couple arrived in style in a brand new convertible porsche which was gifted to the singer by A-Rod earlier in the day.

Inside, the couple were pictured getting cozy while they cut JLo's 10-tier cake.

The bash hosted a star-studded guest list, including rapper Fat Joe, Ashanti and DJ Khaled.

For the occasion, Jennifer wore a plunging Versace gold gown worth $15,000.

The night also featured performances by the guests and JLo.

