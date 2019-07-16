Luisana Lopilato shares the beautiful story behind her daughter's name

View Galleries
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's son Noah celebrates fourth birthday with 'superhero' party
Nine months after Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato’s son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, the "brave" toddler celebrated his fourth birthday with...
Luisana Lopilato debuts baby bump with Michael Bublé at 2018 Juno Awards
Luisana Lopilato officially debuted her baby bump alongside husband Michael Bublé on Sunday, March 25, during the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver,...
Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato's son 'doing very well' post-cancer diagnosis
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato’s son Noah is a fighter! The Haven’t Met You Yet singer and the actress’ four-year-old is “doing very...
Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato recalls 'devastating' moment she found out son Noah had cancer
Luisana Lopilato opened up in a new, emotional interview about the heartbreaking moment she learned of her son Noah's cancer diagnosis. Chatting...
Shopping spree! Salma Hayek hits Rodeo Drive with stepchildren Mathilde and Augustin
Get in, Salma. We’re going shopping! Friday, August 2 turned out to have a family shopping spree in store for Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominee and her...