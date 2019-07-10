View 5 pics | Celebrities

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy sparkle in matching looks at The Lion King world premiere

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy sparkle in matching looks at The Lion King world premiere
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy sparkle in matching looks at The Lion King world premiere

Beyonce and Blue Ivy at Lion King World Premiere
Beyonce and Blue Ivy at Lion King World Premiere

Finally, the wait is over! The highly-anticipated The Lion King celebrated it's world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday night, with the A-list stars who the Disney characters to life, including Donald Glover, who voices Simba, turning out in force – with some surprise guests, too! Beyoncé, who plays Nala in the movie, hit her first red carpet in three years with a very special date, her elder daughter Blue Ivy. The pair made the evening a twinning moment, wearing matching bespoke looks by Alexander McQueen
 
The cast of The Lion King includes Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor – who stars as Simba's evil uncle, Scar – Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Chance the Rapper, who all turned out for the screening. We also had a chance to see the new star of the upcoming Disney musical The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey, who arrived with her sister and musical partner Chloe, as well as Mario Lopez and Always Be My Maybe actress Ali Wong.

 

The movie, which also stars James Earl Jones as Mufasa, opens on July 19, 2019. In the meantime, scroll through for all the red carpet highlights of the star-studded World Premiere in Hollywood.

 

Beyonce in Alexander McQueen at Lion King premiere
Beyonce in Alexander McQueen at Lion King premiere

A closer look at Beyoncé's gorgeous custom two-piece ensemble. The top is a handmade crystal chandelier embroidered tuxedo dress by McQueen, and it is paired with a delicate dégradé crystal embroidered skirt. If that wasn't enough bling for Beyoncé's big return to the red carpet, the singer-actress also was decked out in a jaw-dropping amount of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

 

donald glover beyonce and Chiwetel Ejiofor
donald glover beyonce and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Beyonce was flanked by Donald Glover, aka Simba, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who voices Simba, as the cast took to the stage at the screening. Atlanta and This is America star Donald wore a signature eye-catching look in plaid, while Oscar nominee Chiwetel was classic in a black suit with no tie.

 

Kelly Rowland son Titan at Lion King
Kelly Rowland son Titan at Lion King

Beyoncé's Destiny's Child co-star and BFF Kelly Rowland wore a zebra print minidress for the screening, and brought along her adorable son Titan Jewell Weatherspoon. The little guy was adorable in a blue suit and headband as he flashed a peace sign on the red carpet.

little mermaid halle-bailey at The Lion King premiere
little mermaid halle-bailey at The Lion King premiere

Smile! This fan had a chance to snap a pic with the star everyone is talking about – the newly-cast Little Mermaid and Beyoncé protege Halle Bailey, who headed to the Dolby Theater premiere with her sister and Chloe and Halle singing partner Chloe Bailey.

