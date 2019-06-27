There’s nothing like a mother’s touch! Beyoncé put her mane on display while it got some TLC from everyone’s favorite internet grandma – Tina Lawson. “I was trimming my baby’s hair today and I am mocking Neal,” she captioned the video. “Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying.” In the clip, Mrs. Tina runs the comb through Bey’s tresses. Showing them off in their natural state. As Tina plays in her hair, she goes “au natural, as Neal would say.” Beyoncé chuckles and chimes in “Mama that’s really annoying. I mean very annoying.”

Grab the fan, Beyoncé's mother Tina Lawson gave followers a look at her daughter's natural hair

The Queen’s tresses extended down her back and were a deep brown with honey highlights throughout. Fans couldn’t get enough of seeing it in its true form, sans a wig or extensions. “Beyoncé snatched enough edges that she has a whole natural mane,” one fan wrote.

“This video just called me bald. Wow,” another fan hilariously quipped. Over the years, the Ape Sh*t singer has rocked a variety of hairstyles. From her signature larger than life curly tresses, to box braids, sexy bobs and bone straight styles that show off length.

Earlier this year, Beyonce proved that she has always had a full head of hair and passed it on to her daughter Blue. “Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up.” In the side-by-side picture, Blue and Beyoncé look exactly alike – rocking their natural curly hair.

Mrs. Tina knows what she is doing when it comes to hair. Before she hit the rode as Destiny’s Child's designer, Tina worked as a beautician and opened up a hair salon in Houston, Texas. It’s not just hair that has the Beyhive going crazy. Over the weekend, Blue, Sir and Rumi's mother released her latest single from the Lion King.