Summer style inspo: Salma Hayek's best swimsuit moments are hot hot hot

Summer style inspo: Salma Hayek's best swimsuit moments
Salma Hayek's best swimsuit moments

Social media went crazy when Salma Hayek posted this sexy image of herself in a red Gucci swimsuit, with the picture quickly notching up more than half a million likes. And we can see why! The 52-year-old actress is not just super stylish, but also stunning and knows exactly how to make the most of her assets. We've collected the sizzling star's best moments in bikinis and one-pieces, so if you're not quite ready to hit the beach, have no fear – Queen-of-the-Waves Salma is here to help with some serious swimwear inspiration! 

 

Baywatch Babe

The Mexican beauty could have joined David Hasselhoff´s famous Baywatch crew in this outfit! The $500 one-piece enhances Salma's famous curves but is simple at the same time with a modest rear cut and crisscross straps for support. A master class in fashion and also... in comfort!

 

Dangerous curves

Salma made hearts race with her first mainstream Hollywood role in 1996's From Dusk Till Dawn. Who could forget that classic scene where she performs a sexy dance as a beautiful vampire with a snake wrapped around her shoulders? Decades later, the star has still got it!  In a navy blue bikini, the actress shows off her amazing hourglass figure – and proves that not much has changed!

Moment of Zen

The Mexican star is a fan of AcroYoga, which combines yoga and acrobatics, and no doubt helps Salma to maintain her amazing figure. Meditation is also part of the yoga routine, of course! In the image above, the actress is enjoying a moment of calm while listening to the sound of the waves.

 

A natural beauty

"No filter, no retouching," the actress wrote alongside this no makeup shot. In the photo, she glows with perfectly  bronzed skin, a canotier-style hat (very trendy this summer) and a sexy black bikini with gold hardware. In a recent interview for Town and Country, Salma made it clear she's all natural as she responded to cosmetic surgery reports. "I haven´t done a thing, I don´t know how to explain it!" she said. Of botox, she added: "Trust me, I have been tempted, but I resist!"

Salma's Swan Lake

The summer, the sun, the breeze... This image is all about that vacation feeling. Salma is a busy woman who also produces her films, so she also deserves a good rest from time to time. Relaxing on top of a pool float and wearing a pink bikini, she looks like a true siren. "There's a merman under my swan", she wrote alongside this pic on social media.

Ready for that close up

Salma exudes radiance in this lace-up-effect black swimsuit– and luckily, she has shared her skincare secrets! "My grandmother was into natural ingredients," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "She was like a witch doctor... We’d be having breakfast and she would take the leftovers — papaya, yogurt, honey, nuts — and blend them all together, then she’d start putting them on her face."

 

Salma has also revealed her own special recipe for a smoothie that doubles as a facial mask! "Avocado is fantastic for emollience if your skin is feeling dry; mint tastes amazing and activates the circulation in the body. We’ve been using nopal cactus in Mexico for a very long time because it’s very rich in antioxidants." 

Style on board

"I love the ocean," Ms Pinault said to describe this picture, where she's wearing a purple string bikini. Salma looks as confident as ever but has also been upfront about her insecurities. "I see the beauty of my shape... for the most of it," she said in an interview for The Edit, "I'm not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in, instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve."

The little mermaid

When it comes to water, Salma doesn't hesitate to dive right in! In a head-turning flattering green bikini, the actress is seen here enjoying a moment of peace and solitude. "Water, the most beautiful, delicious and precious necessity of humans,” she shared on social media while visiting Costa Rica. 

 

Queen of the jungle (and the beach!)

Like a modern pin-up, Salma poses in this glamorous picture in a leopard print swimsuit, another fashion classic! We have seen the trendy motif on everything from coats to headbands, and yes, it also works for beachwear! Showing her wildest side, Salma showcases 1950s Hollywood glamour with her long dark locks and statement movie star shades. Absolutely purrfect. 

