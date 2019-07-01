Salma Hayek looks almost unrecognizable in new role

Salma Hayek is sporting a new summer look these days — just kidding! Salma is currently on set of her upcoming film Bliss in Los Angeles opposite Owen Wilson, which is being directed by Mike Cahill for Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a divorced man (Owen) who is convinced by a homeless woman named Isabel (Salma) that the reality they live in isn’t quite, well, real.

Salma shared some pictures and a video of her character’s look recently on her social media. In one of the images that the Beatriz at Dinner actress shared, she can be seen applying makeup as she gets ready for another day of filming with her co-star. She also shared a quick pic with with ‘new’ friends that she made one day on the set.

Salma says that she “finds friends everywhere" she goes

In one of her posts, Salma shared how she is honored to get to work with director Mike Cahill, of Another Earth, on this new project as well as excited “to get the chance to drive Owen Wilson crazy!!!”