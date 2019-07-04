View 10 pics | Celebrities

Stranger Things cast members - how old are they now?

Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things cast members - how old are they now?

Finn Wolfhard
Millie Bobby Brown

Usually July 4th is when we celebrate America's Independence with a nice red, white and blue themed bash inspired by Taylor Swift's ~aesthetic~. However, this year, there's more to celebrate because on July 4, 2019, season 3 of Stranger Things premieres!  

That's right, we're going back to Hawkins (and possibly the upside down world) once again. Did you know it's already been TWO years since the last season premiered. You might be asking yourselves, how old are these kids now anyway? 

So here's the deal: The show's stars are (obvi) still kids, but they're growing up. As Finn Wolfhard's character says in the trailer, "We're not kids anymore." Keep scrolling to find out how old these kids actually are! 

 

Millie Bobby Brown

At the beginning of the show, Millie Bobby Brown was just a 12-year-old girl. Now, she's a full on teenager with a driver's license and all. Millie is 15 years old!

Caleb McLaughlin
Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is just 16 and is already conquering Hollywood. He starred as one of the kids in Stephen King's It and next up,  he's slated to star opposite Ansel Elgort in The Goldfinch based on the novel by the same name. 

Gaten Matarazzo
Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb, who plays Lucas on the show, is one of the older kids in the group at 17. The actor is getting ready to begin a new chapter in college soon. "I just finished high school, I graduated. So I’m done, but I’m going to college this fall. Just take some courses, online courses," he revealed at the premiere. “I’m pretty excited.” 

Noah Schnapp
Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo

The young actor is 16 years old. Besides starring in the Netflix hit show, he also has his own band Work in Progress, which are gearing up for a 9-city tour this fall. The star is also working on another Netflix project called Prank Encounters, which is facing some backlash.

Sadie Sink
Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp

The youngest of the castmates is Noah Schnapp who is 14. He has a retro style, killer hair and (obvi) a crush on fellow actress Zendaya. Fun fact: Noah has a twin sister, Chloe Schnapp!

Joe Keery
Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink, who joined the cast on season 2, is one of the older kids at age 17. Like her character on the show (Max) Sadie is ultra cool and has a social media feed that anyone will appreciate.

Natalia Dyer
Joe Keery

Joe Keery

The oldest from the younger castmates is Joe Keery who is 27 years young. According to the actor, they were all in a group chat, but got kicked out because they were too "old." "I’m not in any big group chat now. I’m too old for that. We got booted," he said.

Charlie Heaton
Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer plays a high-school student on the show, but she's actually a 22-year-old. But enough about age, can we take a second to appreciate her tousled fringe?! Oh and Natalia has been dating her on-screen love interest in real life: Charlie Heaton!

Dacre Montgomery
Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton also plays a high school student on the show but is actually 25. Hilariously, the stars recently confused their characters' relationship timeline with their own!


Dacre Montgomery

Dacre Montgomery

The 24-year-old actor plays 18-year-old Billy on the show. Like Billy, Dacre also has Hollywood good looks. Are we all in agreement that there is a certain young Robe Lowe-esqueness circa St. Elmo's Fire to him?

