Things couldn’t get scarier – unless you were actually in the upside down! Jimmy Fallon had the help of the cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things to give some unsuspecting fans a scare. The hilarious bit showed the cast, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb MacLaughlin and Sadie Sink dressed as their characters from the series and posing inside of the new exhibit at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York City. The Tonight Show host dressed up as the series’ most underrated and under appreciated character, Barb.

The cast of Stranger Things scared tourist with the help of Jimmy Fallon in NYC

In the clip, the stars stand behind fans who think they are posing for a picture. To their surprise, Jimmy and the gang reveal themselves. Some of the fans screamed while others were simply left speechless. A couple overwhelmed participants actually let the tears flow. In a hilarious moment, one fan looks at Jimmy and hilariously comments on his costume. “You look stupid,” he quipped.

MORE: Meet the hilarious cast behind HBO's Los Es Spookys

“You scared the crap out of me.” The gang appeared on the couch and, without giving away any spoilers, revealed one word that describes this upcoming season. The cast threw around, “classic,” “gory,” “fun,” “spreading,” “sad,” and “bigger.” After spending time growing up together, the group has a strong bond.

SEE THE HILARIOUS CLIP BELOW

Loading the player...

During an appearance on the Today Show, the cast opened up about their success. “I felt that the show was going to be pretty big,” Caleb said. “But this is on a different level.” Gaten added: “You go out and realize that things are super different.” Get ready to travel back to the upside down. Stranger Things season three hits Netflix, July 4.