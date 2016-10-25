Millie Bobby Brown talks her 'strange' first kiss and which 'Friends' star gave her advice

You’d think there are stranger things than having your first kiss on TV — but not for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The 12-year-old opened up to her best friend Maddie Ziegler in a piece for Interview Magazine about kissing her co-star Finn Wolfhard on their hit Netflix show.

“At the end of the day, it’s only acting, and it’s something you have to do, and I would do any- thing for the show,” Millie said. “I cut my hair, I kissed Finn. It was definitely strange.”

Millie shared her first kiss with co-star Finn (right) Photo: Instagram/@milliebobby_brown

She continued, “It was, like, my first kiss, so it was kind of weird. But then, like, when I’d done it, I thought, ‘Wow. It makes sense for the storyline.’” Though after the scene, Millie has previously admitted that she said, “Kissing sucks.” She told Maddie, “Finn reacted quite well and I didn’t. [laughs] I felt really bad afterwards.”

Since becoming an overnight sensation, the young actress revealed that she’s already been given great advice from another popular TV star, Friends actor David Schwimmer. “A lot of people say to me, ‘Stay grounded, be humble,” Millie began. “David Schwimmer was just like, ‘You need to love what you do.’ And I think that’s really nice. Just love your work.”

The budding actress appeared on her first American cover for Interview magazine Photo: Mikael Jansson

She added, “My family has given me great advice saying, you know, ‘Don’t work too hard.’ And it’s really nice to have someone like that—you know that they love you. It’s nice to have famous people love you.”

While Millie appears to have a promising career as an actress, the budding star admitted that her true passion is singing. "I started singing before I started tweeting actually. It was always a passion," she confessed. "I started singing and then I got into acting. Singing is something I love to do. I feel very confident doing it. I haven't been allowed to release my first record yet, and my dad goes, 'Understand the meaning of music.' And I was like, 'Okay, Robert.'"