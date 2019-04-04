View 4 pics | Celebrities

Ana de Armas, Natalia Reyes and more Latina actresses at CinemaCon 2019

Ana de Armas, Natalia Reyes and more Latina actresses at CinemaCon 2019
Ana de Armas, Natalia Reyes and more Latina actresses at CinemaCon 2019

Ana de Armas, Natalia Reyes and more Latina actresses at CinemaCon 2019
Ana de Armas, Natalia Reyes and more Latina actresses at CinemaCon 2019
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria

This week, A-listers gathered in Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2019 in order to promote their upcoming movies to members of the media and movie theater owners. It was a star-studded 5-day event, which got us extremely hyped for this year's movies!

Besides talking highly-anticipated blockbusters, all the celebs arrived looking extra fresh. Charlize Theron rocked several elegant dresses, while Halle Berry looked especially dazzling in a silver getup. 

However, the Latina stars were absolutely ~sizzling~. From the always dazzling Latina Powerhouse cover star herself Eva Longoria to newcomer Isabela Moner, each and every single Latina lit up Caesars Palace. 

Scroll through to see the hottest Latinas at CinemaCon 2019.

 

Eva Longoria

Director, philanthropist, actress and mother, to name a few, Eva Longoria showed up in style! She swapped a dress for a boss lady pantsuit for the 2019 CinemaCon. She wore a gorgeous blue Vitor Zerbinato jumpsuit paired with Victoria Beckham pumps. She also accessorized with Nigora Tabayer jewels and wore her hair sleek and straight. 

Isabela Moner
Isabela Moner

MORE: Red carpet rewind: 'Dora the Explorer' star Isabela Moner's red carpet evolution

Isabela Moner

Since she was a 10-year-old girl, Isabela has been rocking red carpet fashion. For CinemaCon 2019, the 17-year-old Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress gave the pantsuit a quirky take. Instead of the usual black combo, she opted to wear a pastel yellow getup adorned with flowers. Also, peep her white booties!

Natalia Reyes
Natalia Reyes

Natalia Reyes

Natalia Reyes also chose to go with a jumpsuit for the occasion. The Colombian actress joined her Terminator: Dark Fate cast on stage wearing a beautiful white jumpsuit by Camilo Diaz Moda paired with Cano Jewelry bracelets. 

Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas

MORE: Get to know Ana de Armas, a star on the rise, with these five fun facts

Ana de Armas

To promote her upcoming flick Knives Out, the Cuban-Spanish actress wore a little black dress by Miu Miu.

