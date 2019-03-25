View 10 pics | Fashion

Red carpet rewind: 'Dora the Explorer' star Isabela Moner's red carpet evolution

Red carpet rewind: 'Dora the Explorer' star Isabela Moner's red carpet evolution
Red carpet rewind: 'Dora the Explorer' star Isabela Moner's red carpet evolution

Over the weekend, Paramount Pictures made our childhood dreams come true and released the trailer for the highly-anticipated Dora the Explorer flick titled Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The film has a star-studded cast, including Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, and Michael Peña who will all act alongside our girl Isabela Moner. The young starlet will be taking on the titular role of Dora.

In case you don't know, Isabela is no newbie to Hollywood—the 17-year-old actress made her Broadway debut at age 10 in the production of Evita, acting opposite of Ricky Martin. Since then, the Peruvian-American beauty starred in several blockbuster roles, including Transformers: The Last KnightSicario: Day of the Soldado and she even lent her voice for the animated movie, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

Before we see her as Dora, we're looking back at Isabela's major style evolution through the years! 

 

April 2012

In 2012, Isabela Moner was just a normal 11-year-old girl who loved her pastel-colored dresses and flower-adorned sandals.

July 2015

For the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Isabela showered her hometown with love, opting to wear a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey with a white skirt and wedges. 

August 2015

At 15, Isabela rocked a blouse/dress combo with black leather pants and a sleek, shiny hairdo. She looked very sweet and very age-appropriate!

October 2015

The Peruvian-American actress defined the meaning of "Old Hollywood" when she wore a floor-length sequined gown and style her long auburn locks to the side. 

2017

New year, new do! When Isabela turned 16, she chopped off her hair and rocked an edgy style. It seems it was Isabela's way of showing the world she is growing up!

March 2017

Still rocking that cool girl style, Isabela paired her white jumpsuit with a disheveled (but stylish!) hairdo.

June 2017

Isabela arrived looking gorgeous at the Transformers: The Last Knight global premiere wearing a sleeveless grey gown that had peacock details. Innovative and stylish! 

January 2019

Isabela is now 17 and she knows how far a blunt bob will go. At the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after party, she debuted a new do with a sophisticated peplum-styled dress. 

February 2019

At this year's Premio Lo Nuestro, the high-slit was the go-to style for all the celebs, including Isabela, who flaunted a super sultry dress.

March 2019

Ahead of Dora and the Lost City of Gold's trailer, Isabela paid a style nod to the character by wearing pink to the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards.

