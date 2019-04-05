View 5 pics | Celebrities

Get to know Ana de Armas, a star on the rise, with these five fun facts

© Getty Images

Ana de Armas is a star on the rise, slowly but surely taking over Hollywood. In the last few years, the Cuban-Spanish actress has broken into the industry and starred in the industry's biggest blockbusters.

So far she's acted alongside legends, including Robert de Niro and Harrison Ford. She was the leading lady in Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to an American classic. And next up? She's in talks to play Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming Netflix flick. You can say Ana is having her shining moment in Hollywood.

Keep reading to find out a few little known facts about the actress that everyone will be talking about this year!

 

1. She starred in a Gossip Girl-esque Spanish drama 

In 2007, Ana de Armas got her first breakout role in the Spanish TV series El Internado. Part drama, part thriller, part teenage coming-of-age story, the show takes place in a fictional boarding school where everyone is beautiful and everything is messier than it seems.

It's a must-watch even twelve years later, and it's currently streaming on Netflix.

© Instagram

2. She takes her puppy everywhere

If you follow the globe-trotting actress on Instagram, then you'll see that her favorite companion is her adorable dog, Elvis. Elvis likes to take long walks on beaches, hanging his head out the window, and (obvi) the right lighting during photo shoots.

© Getty Images

3. She was married for two years

The Cuban-Spanish actress was married to Spanish model Marc Clotet for two years, from 2011-2013. 

© Getty Images

4. She starred in her first international movie in 2016

Hands of Stone was Ana's first big break on the silver screen. She starred alongside Edgar Ramirez, Usher and Hollywood legend Rober De Niro.

© Getty Images

5. She has been confirmed to play Marilyn Monroe

The 30-year-old Cuban actress is in talks to star as American icon Marilyn Monroe in an upcoming Netflix movie. Written by Andrew Dominic and produced by Brad PittBlonde will follow Norma Jeane Mortenson as she blossoms into movie star Marilyn Monroe. 

Ana has previously shared her thoughts on Hollywood roles. "These roles are definitely rare. That’s my fight and I always try to go for them when they come up," she told Harper's Bazaar. "As a woman and a Latina, it’s pretty challenging. I have two separate labels to fight against, but I know I just have to stay strong and true to what I believe in."

