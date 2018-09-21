Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a special video. The Hummingbird Project actress took to her Instagram on Friday, September 21, to wish her daughter a happy birthday and showcased her latest talent. “Happy birthday Valentina,” the actress wrote in English and Spanish. “You are so awesome and handy too! Thank you for cutting my hair! I love you more than love itself.” In the video – set to Build Me Up Buttercup and filmed by Valentina’s pal Tess Bu Cuarón – Salma sits in a robe in a chair as her 11-year-old daughter cuts her hair.

Valentina, who rocks a shorter bob in the video, took her time as she combed through her mother’s long black tresses and cut a few inches off, as someone looks on close by. The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress remains relaxed as she leaves her hair in her daughter’s hands. Salma and François-Henri Pinault's daughter's birthday wishes didn't stop there. François' 17-year-old daughter Mathilde took to her Instagram to give her sister a sweet shout out. “Happy birthday Baldu Love u la sis @valentinapal0ma,” she captioned the image on her Instagram story.

MORE: Salma Hayek steps out for a mother-daughter date night with Valentina

In the picture, Valentina cozies close to her big sister as she snaps their photo in the bathroom. The birthday girl also got a special shout out from her pal, Tess Bu Cuarón. Tess shared a video of Valentina hilariously cleaning a bathtub with the caption, “Happy birthday @valentinapal0ma. I love you and ur amazing!!!!” Salma and François keep their daughter’s online and public presence lowkey.

Valentina's older sister Mathilde shared a picture in honor of her birthday Photo: Instagram/@mathildepinault

In August, Salma and Valentina were in rare form as they had some fun with photographers outside of Madeo in Beverly Hills. In March, the actress opened up about her daughter. “She calls herself a feminist already,” she told ABC News. “She identifies with it. She’s very proud of it. I really feel relived that the new generation will have it easier.”