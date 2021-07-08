Angelina Jolie wants to cut ties with Brad Pitt to sell their $60 million vineyard in France

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are moving forward with their divorce agreement, following the settlement of the joint custody of their children, the former Hollywood couple are intending to cut ties, which include their Miraval Chateau vineyard in France.

The 46-year-old actress, who recently sparked dating rumors with The Weeknd after being spotted together, is making an attempt to lift a temporary order blocking the sale of their joint assets, and sell the $60 million property they purchased in 2011.

Brad and Angelina currently co-own and operate Chateau Miraval in Provence as equal shareholders, however the actress is making the first move and has told the courts she has an interested buyer, in hopes to unfreeze the assets.

And although the request has yet to be approved, Angelina claims she is worried the buyer might back out if the temporary block isn’t lifted, stating that “time is of the essence because the buyer has communicated that any delay may result in the buyer pulling out of the deal.”

Angelina’s petition is also asking for a judge to intervene, with her legal team trying to reach out to the actor’s attorneys, however an agreement is yet to be made.

The ongoing divorce has lasted five years, with the actress stating that she experienced domestic abuse during her marriage, following an incident with his son during a flight in 2016.