Brad Pitt wins joint custody of his children amid legal battle with Angelia Jolie

Brad Pitt has been granted joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie, following their 5-year long difficult and controversial divorce.

A close source to the Hollywood actor says “Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids,” however it has been clear that Angelina “has done everything possible to prevent this.”

The ongoing divorce has lasted five years, with the actress stating that she experienced domestic abuse during her marriage.

However it was also reported that the judge failed to consider “her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

Although details about custody agreements are being kept private, the source affirms “there was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge.”

The former “it” couple share three teenage children, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara and 14-year-old Shiloh, two 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, and 19-year-old Madoxx, who is the oldest.

Brad and Madoxx are known for having a difficult relationship, however the Oscar winner denied allegations of abuse, following an incident with his son during a flight in 2016.

It was reported that the trial lasted several months, considering the opinions of “witnesses, experts, therapists and other people who have been with the kids and around them,” with the judge basing his decision on all of this.