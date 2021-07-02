Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd spark dating rumors

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are the latest celebrities to spark dating rumors after being photographed exiting the Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening. According to Page Six, they spent hours at the high-end celebrity hot spot but made sure they left separately and were not photographed together. In photos published by the outlet, Jolie can be seen looking chic with her hair down in a black silk dress with a light beige trench coat, and black mask. The Weeknd kept it casual in a modern denim tuxedo and black boots.

©Getty



The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie

It’s always fun when single celebrities start hanging out, but it could be all business. The Weekend, real name Abel Tesfaye has been working on growing his acting resume.

A source close to The Weeknd told Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]” adding “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.” The artist is set to co-write and star in the new HBO series “The Idol,” which he co-created with Reza Fahim and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. The plot revolves around a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner who also happens to be a cult leader,

Jolie would be the perfect person to get some acting tips from. The award-winning actress has one of the most impressive careers in Hollywood. Since the 46-year-old split from Brad Pitt, everyone wants to know who she’s dating these days. She was recently photographed leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Mille’s apartment holding a bottle of wine.