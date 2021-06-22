Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara wear matching ensembles in NYC

Angelina Jolie is still in New York City, where she was spotted strolling Park Avenue with her daughter, Zahara, on Monday, June 21.

The mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous as they walked hand-in-hand in their matching all-white outfits, with Jolie wearing a summer-ready white dress and Zahara in a satin midi skirt and a white cardigan.

This sweet stroll comes a few weeks after the mother of six first arrived in New York City, where she celebrated her birthday with her children, 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old Vivienne, and 12-year-old Knox.

During her time in the city, the actress has been spotted hitting up the famous hot dog joint, Papaya Dog, as well as going to her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment in the city.

It’s no secret that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress is close with her children, recently revealing in an interview that they’re actually the ones who make sure she’s okay now that they are older.

“I have six very capable children,” the actress gushed on E!’s Daily Pop last month. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

”We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” Jolie said about her entire family. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”