Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz call off their engagement

Matthew Perry and his fiancée Molly Hurwitz have decided to end their engagement.

The former couple announced that they decided to go their separate ways, explaining that “sometimes things just don‘t work out and this is one of them.“

The 51-year-old Friends star said he wishes Molly the best, following their official engagement in November 2020 after dating for almost two years.

Matthew addressed the rumors in November, declaring at the time that he decided to get engaged, adding that he “happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet.”

The actor recently appeared in the highly-anticipated Friends reunion on HBO Max, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, giving fans all the feels with their behind the scenes confessions, including an off-screen romance between Jennifer and David.

©Photograph: Terence Patrick/AP





Fans of the show showed their concern for Matthew’s wellbeing after they pointed out he appeared to slur his speech on the special episode, however it was reported that the actor is completely fine.

Matthew also made headlines after he appeared on the dating app Raya and exchanged messages and video with a 19-year-old woman, who posted about her conversation with the actor on TikTok, going viral immediately.