Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal they almost had an off-screen romance

Friends: The Reunion is giving us more than we expected!

Loading the player...

It’s not a secret that fans of the iconic show always expected that Ross and Rachel would end up together after their incredible love story, but no one thought it would be possible for Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer to ever have feelings for each other.

However everything changed after the two Hollywood stars revealed they in fact had a lot of chemistry in real life.

During the highly-anticipated reunion, the cast of the TV series including Jennifer, David, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, gathered around the famous set to talk about some of the behind the scenes secrets of the show with James Corden.

The host went on to ask about any possible off-screen romances during the filming of the show, with Jennifer and David immediately confessing.

©Photograph: Terence Patrick/AP





“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David explained, while Jennifer admitted right away that “It was reciprocated.”

The actor also said that “at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Matt LeBlanc revealed that the cast already knew about their chemistry, and David admitted that when they had breaks from rehearsal, there were moments they would cuddle on the couch.

The two stars talked about their first kiss on screen, and even said they channeled all of their “adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”