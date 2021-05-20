As we get ready for the super anticipated “Friends” reunion on May 27th, let’s look back at the impressive list of big celebrities that guest-starred along with Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey and Chandler. Just like in Law and Order, many of our favorite stars made their appearance during the 10 seasons of the show.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood came on the show for a short cameo in an episode or two such George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Danny Devito, and Reese Witherspoon. While other famous actors, stayed a bit longer for recurring roles, like Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Anna Faris, to name a few.