Who is Matthew Perry’s new fiancée?

Matthew Perry is engaged! The star of Friends is taking the next step in his relationship with Molly Hurwitz and we couldn’t be happier for him.

The 51-year-old actor admitted he finally “decided to get engaged,” and proposed to Molly, adding that “luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

The romantic couple began dating in 2018, however their relationship went public in December 2019, spending time together in New York and Los Angeles.

The pair join the list of celebrities that have taken the leap in 2020, including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins to Charlie McDowell, 27-year-old singer Liam Payne to Maya Henry and Brooklyn Beckham to Nicola Peltz.

The star of American Horror Story Gabourey Sidibe also shared the happy news on social media with her boyfriend Brandon Frankel, as well as Glee actress Amber Riley to Desean Black, and Sky High actor Michael Angarano to Maya Erskine.