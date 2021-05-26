Kendall Jenner’s nude trespasser is sentenced to 180 days in jail

Kendall Jenner is relieved now that the man who trespassed her Los Angeles home has been sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Loading the player...

It was reported that 27-year-old Shaquan King took a plea deal on Tuesday, and will be serving time in a county jail, following a disturbing encounter with the supermodel, as he went for a naked swim, in Kendall’s property.

The situation happened in March, when Shaquan arrived at 2:00 AM and started knocking on her windows, shouting her name.

Although Kendall was home at the time of the attack, her personal security was able to spot the man and the situation was handled. However Shaquan tried the same stunt a second time at Kylie Jenner’s house, with local authorities arriving right away.

It was previously reported that she had been granted a restraining order against the trespasser, with the court ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner, as they live in the same gated community.

This is not the first the model has to deal with a stalker, she was also forced to request a 5-year restraining order against Malik Bowker, who threatened to travel across the country to shoot the model and himself.