Kris Jenner chatted about why her famous family decided to sign a deal with Hulu

As the final season of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ is soon wrapping up, fans are gearing up to say goodbye to their favorite reality show family. But before everyone reaches for their tissue box, remember that the Kardashian-Jenner clan will soon be heading to Hulu for another reality show and matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner recently spilled some details about it.

During the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, Jenner briefly chatted about the family’s switch to Hulu and called it a “no brainer” move considering that all KUWTK seasons are currently available to watch on the streaming service.

“Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer, we’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol,” she said. “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it’s where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms,” Jenner said.

“This is the next chapter,” she said. ”In the new show, you‘ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

It’s still a bit unclear why the family decided to end their long running show on E! to head to Hulu because in this final season, it seems like the family wanted a break from the cameras, and this Hulu news says otherwise.