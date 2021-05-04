Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

People are scratching their heads wondering if Kylie Jenner and ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott are back together after seeing the two out in Miami the other night.

©GrosbyGroup



Travis Scott seen out in Miami for his birthday over the weekend.

Jenner and Scott were seen out in the sunshine state to celebrate the rapper’s 29th birthday over the weekend. The famous duo were out at dinner with friends at Komodo before going to the club LIV to see Scott perform over the weekend. The duo was said to be “very close and affectionate.” A source supposedly said the makeup mogul and “Goosebumps” rapper were “flirting and they looked happy.”

©GrosbyGroup



Kylie Jenner wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress in Miami.

The 23-year-old posted plenty of photos and videos to her Instagram stories of her out at the club with Scott and friends. In one of the clips, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen using her foot to touch the 29-year-old rapper’s back.

For the occasion, Jenner wore a bodycon vintage dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring ’05 collection and a pair of gold Jimmy Choo’s Metz sandals that reportedly retail for $850.