Kendall Jenner tells sisters she’s engaged to boyfriend Devin Booker

The Kardashians have to keep up with Kendall Jenner’s pranks! The 25-year-old high fashion model played a round of truth or dare with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, over the weekend during the virtual closing ceremony of her Poosh Your Wellness festival. Founder Kourtney enlisted her sister to join her for some festivities, and things took a hilarious turn.

At one point, Kendall got dared to send a message to her family’s group chat saying she and boyfriend Devin Booker were engaged. “Oh my God,” she said for a beat before agreeing. “It’s believable so I will do it.” She quickly scanned the room for a ring before someone off-camera volunteered theirs. While she felt a little weird about using it, she ultimately popped it on and snapped a pic.

“This is amazing,” Kourtney excitedly said. “You know Khloé is gonna write a novel.” Unfortunately, the jig was up fairly fast. Right after sending the message, Kylie Jenner called her. “You‘re lying,” she said, saying that the ring “doesn’t fit you.” Kourtney tried to salvage things by replying: “Well, it needs to be sized,” but ultimately they told the truth pretty quickly.

From there, Kendall fielded phone calls with Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Kim also didn’t believe the news, prompting Kendall to just blurt out the truth by the time Khloé called. “Why would you do that to us?” Khloe innocently asked, after revealing she was getting excited.

Despite things between Kendall and the NBA player heating up, the pair aren’t actually set to walk down the aisle just yet. However, at least this prank showed that everyone will be excited when the big day comes. The only other prank that came close in boldness was when Kendall had to prank call her mom Kris Jenner saying she was pregnant. Watch the funny exchange and more in the video above!