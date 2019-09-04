View 3 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo

Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo
Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo

Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo
Meghan Markle remembers late photographer Peter Lindbergh with personal photo

Peter worked with Meghan on her "Forces for Change" British Vogue cover. He also shot the former American actress for her 2017 Vanity Fair cover.

Penélope Cruz paid tribute to her “dear friend” writing, “You were always so kind to me,my dear Peter..We shared so many magical moments together. We will miss your genius talent, your unique sense of humor and your big heart. Rest In Peace, my dear friend.”

“Dear Peter, your laughter will echo in my mind forever. Rest in peace. 🌹," Salma Hayek wrote on social media.

