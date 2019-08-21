View 3 pics | Back to story

Meghan Markle's BFF has had 'enough' with Duchess' 'undeserved hate and abuse'

Meghan Markle's BFF has had 'enough' with Duchess' 'undeserved hate and abuse'
Meghan Markle's BFF has had 'enough' with Duchess' 'undeserved hate and abuse'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret celebrity visits revealed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret celebrity visits revealed
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney breaks silence, defends Duchess
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney breaks silence, defends Duchess

Meghan Markle's BFF has come to her defense. “When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies,” Jessica's message read. The Canadian stylist captioned the post: “3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It’s enough.”

Elton John defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Elton John defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Sir Elton John was the first to voice his support for Harry and Meghan amidst the private plane backlash. “I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he said. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

Ellen DeGeneres defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Ellen DeGeneres defends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Ellen DeGeneres also defended Archie Harrison’s parents, while revealing that she spent time with them during a trip to England. She said, “[Wife] Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

