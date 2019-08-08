Meghan Markle thanked this actress for introducing her to Prince Harry

View Galleries
-
How Meghan Markle made it through her first Trooping the Colour with Prince Harry's help
The royal family will assemble for one of the biggest events of their calendar year – and one is set to make her way back into the spotlight. On...
-
Prince Harry remains diplomatic as he steps out for event with Donald Trump in Meghan's absence
Prince Harry joined his grandmother, the Queen as she hosted President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June...
-
Bumpin’ Around: Meghan Markle’s baby bump evolution
-
Prince Charles could follow in Meghan's footsteps in next Bond film
The name's Bond, Charles Bond! Meghan Markle soon may not be the only member of the royal family who appears on screen. The Duchess of Sussex’s...
-
Meghan Markle reveals her favorite Princess Diana quote
Meghan Markle wants to inspire the world with the words of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. On Friday, August 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...