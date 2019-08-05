Spanish royals have a busy weekend in Mallorca, see all the vacation photos!

View 12 pics | Royals

...
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia, King Felipe and Princesses Leonor and Sofía posed for the media, same as every year, at the beginning of their holidays on the Balearic island of Mallorca. They chose the beautiful gardens of Marivent Palace - their official summer residence- as the location for the event. Very smiley, and holding hands, the Spanish royal family looked lovely and had a lively chat with the press where they gave details about their plans for the coming days. "I am not sure you will be able to have a break," the King of Spain - who is known for his sense of humor - warned the journalists, "we have quite a busy agenda!"

 

A close relationship with the media

King Felipe and his family greeted the press very warmly on arrival. The royals have this appointment every year and have developed a close relationship with the journalists covering their stay in Mallorca. "We are trying to enjoy these days," said the King when asked about their vacation, "but always keeping an eye on the current political situation in the country."  

© Getty Images

A walk in the park

Very punctual, at seven in the evening, local time, on August 4, the Spanish royals walked through the beautiful gardens of Marivent Palace to meet the press. Smiling and holding hands, Queen Letizia and her family chose this beautiful landscape as the backdrop for their traditional summer photocall. Last year, they posed in Almudaina Palace, where King Felipe and his wife will be hosting a 600-guest gala dinner for local authorities on August 7. 

© Getty Images

The Queen of fashion

She did it again. Queen Letizia looked absolutely stunning in a floral-print midi dress. With a flattering v-neck and straps, the outfit was completed with beige espadrille wedges, the image of perfection! Letizia also commented she had visited the village of Pollenca in the morning for the first time, and described it as a "beautiful place." 

© Getty Images

The look of love 

Queen Letizia stole an adorable glance at her husband while posing with her family. They tied the knot in May 2004, and that very same summer, she made her first official appearance on the island with the royal family. The Queen says the experience is better every year, she is a pro after all these 15 years!

 

© Getty Images

Princesses Leonor and Sofía´s US vacation

The Spanish Princesses looked lovely in their summery outfits. Leonor wore a white jumpsuit with a delicate floral print whereas Sofía chose a white top and white and blue striped shorts. When asked about their recent trip to the US, Leonor said with a smile, "It's been lots of fun, even better than last year, as we knew everything this time." The girls said they had the chance to start sailing during the summer camp, which lead to the funniest moment of the day. Journalists asked if the Princesses were as good at sailing as their dad, but the royal youngsters were lost for words, shyly smiling and shrugging their shoulders as their papa looked on.

© Getty Images

Sweet dad-and-daughter gestures

King Felipe had a sweet moment with Princess Leonor during the photocall. It looked like the thirteen-year-old, who will be the next Queen of Spain, was asking for some advice from the expert, her dad. Princess Sofía, who is almost two years younger than Leonor, looked curious while media realized, she is already taller than her elder sister! 

© Getty Images

Greeting the press

The Spanish Royals greeted the journalists gathered for the photocall. Before becoming Queen, Letizia was a very well-known media professional so she is aware of the challenges of her "old work colleagues."

© Getty Images

Kind and loving

Queen Letizia put her arm protectively on Sofía´s shoulder as the family headed into position for their photocall. The girls are very close to her mom, and earlier in the morning, along with their grandmother, Queen Sofía, they visited the market of the close-by village of Pollenca, and bought some T-shirts and espadrilles. 

© Getty Images

Family outing for dinner 

After their meeting with the press, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and the Princesses joined by Queen Sofía, continued their royal vaycay with dinner in one of their favorite restaurants in the area. Princess Leonor´s grandmother looked smart but comfortable in white trouser and a flattering printed blue shirt. They all enjoyed a lovely dinner with Mediterranean food and beautiful sea views. 

© Getty Images

A special bond with Queen Sofía

The young royals Sofía and Leonor have had the chance to spend more time with their grandmother during this break. Holding her hand, Princess Leonor was especially loving to her dad´s mother, whom she adores. In the previous days, the girls watched The Lion King with Queen Sofía and also enjoyed a ballet performance of Swan Lake with mom Letizia and their grandmother. 

 

© Getty Images

A (royal) girl´s night out 

Two days before their official outing in Marivent, the royal ladies kicked off the weekend with a very special date. Queen Letizia, a ballet lover, took her girls and Queen Sofía to the Auditorium in Palma de Mallorca, where the Moscow Ballet Company performed Swan Lake

© Getty Images

Like mother, like daughter

Princess Leonor is becoming as stylish as mom Letizia. Looking lovely in her boho white shirt, flat ballerinas and navy blue trousers, she is gradually adopting a more grown-up style. Queen Letizia looked absolutely stunning in a black-and-white dress that accentuated her tan, and black stilettos. 

