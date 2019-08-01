View 10 pics | Royals

Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation

...
Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation
You're reading

Queen Letizia and daughters cover King Felipe in kisses as they kick off Mallorca vacation

1/10
Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Next

Jennifer Lopez has wild night in Israel with A-Rod in incredible jungle pantsuit
Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© Fernando Junco

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Fresh from attending summer camp in the US, Spanish Princesses Leonor and Sofia returned home just in time to join their parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia on the Spanish island of Mallorca for their summer vacation. There was much excitement as the photogenic royal family began their break by dropping into the Real Club Náutico in the Island’s capital Palma to pay a visit aboard the sailing ship Aifos, which the Spanish King will helm in the Copa del Rey sailing championship. The VIP visitors looked happy and relaxed as they mingled with Felipe’s fellow crewsmen aboard the vessel, and there were several sweet family moments when Letizia and her daughters covered Papa in kisses and hugs to wish him good luck in the regatta, which kicked off on Thursday. The family are clearly overjoyed to reunited after the girls time in the States during July – the month during which Leonor celebrated her 14th birthday.

RELATED: Queen Letizia's new look is perfect for summer

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© GTRES Online

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Letizia chose a summer-perfect white number by Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez which showed off her bronzed tan. The 46-year-old former journalist combined the buttoned dress with a pair of rope-heeled wedges.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© GTRES Online

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Felipe will be on hand to present the trophies to the winners of the regatta during a ceremony on Saturday. 

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© Fernando Junco

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Last year - after three years away from the Copa del Rey - The royal family were back together on the dock for the final day of the competition. this is the first time they've attended the opening day of the regatta together, however.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© GTRES Online

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Sofia, 12 looked pretty in a blue striped top and white shorts during the family outing.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© GTRES Online

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Meanwhile Leonor - 14 - who will one day be Spain's Queen, wore a cute white top with lace detailing and a pair of striped shorts.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© Fernando Junco

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Felipe and his crew are hoping for success in the competition - the 38th edition of the Copa de Rey, or King's Cup.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© Fernando Junco

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

Letizia and her daughters have a moment. The Spanish Queen was the picture of an attentive mom and wife during the visit to the docks.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© Fernando Junco

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

A hug for daddy - Sofia wishes her dad good luck ahead of the start of the race.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia
© GTRES Online

Queen Letizia and King Felipe in Mallorca with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia

The family pose for photographers on the docks - after the photo op The girls left Felipe to prep for the start of the race and had a solo visit to the nautical club house.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries