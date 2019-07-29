View 6 pics | Back to story
Meghan Markle's editing debut revealed – and the only demand she made

Meghan Markle’s editing debut revealed – and the only demand she made
Meghan Markle’s editing debut revealed – and the only demand she made

meghan markle vogue editing role
meghan markle vogue editing role

The Duchess of Sussex's debut editing project - for British Vogue - has been revealed

Meghan markle vogue issue cover
Meghan markle vogue issue cover

The cover of the prestigious September issue features 15 inspirational women - and includes a mirror in the spirit of inclusiveness.

Meghan Markle's Gucci dress

Meghan Markle's Gucci dress

This is the dress Meghan can be seen wearing in the black-and-white photo of her browsing the clothes rail at the London office of women's charity Smart Works. The gorgeous pencil dress is by Gucci

Meghan Markle and Edward Enninful
Meghan Markle and Edward Enninful

The Duchess was five months pregnant when she filmed the video to promote her special project with the magazine's editor Edward Enninful

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

As well as chatting to the likes of Michelle Obama and Dr Jane Goodall – the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist – for the magazine, Meghan also interviewed her husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle in nude outfit
Meghan Markle in nude outfit

Meghan pictured in January, when she secretly began working on the project

