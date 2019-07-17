What do Prince Harry and Meghan have in common with Cardi B?

View Galleries
Baby Archie's personality is revealed and we're in love all over again
When news about baby Archie's birth was released, royal watchers could not wait to see the little one's face. Would he look like mom, Meghan...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk parenting with the Carters
Although they had never met in person before, Meghan Markle and Beyoncé have shared a long-time admiration for each other. And on Sunday, they...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry christen Archie Harrison in special gown - See photos!
Exactly two months after his birth, Archie Harrison has been christened. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blessed their sweet bundle of joy during a...
Meghan Markle’s eternity ring pays tribute to baby Archie – and it was all Prince Harry’s idea
Not only is it a beautiful piece of jewelry, but it’s been designed by someone very special too – it’s been revealed that Prince Harry worked...
Baby Sussex mystery: where was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son actually born?
While Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – at the Lindo Wing in London,...