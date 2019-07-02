View 12 pics | Royals

Three looks, two countries and one dashing groom: all the pics from both of Charlotte Casiraghi's royal weddings

Three looks, two countries and one dashing groom: all the pics from both of Charlotte Casiraghi's royal weddings
Three looks, two countries and one dashing groom: all the pics from both of Charlotte Casiraghi's royal weddings

Charlotte Casiraghi civil wedding official photo
© Eric Mathon / Princely Palace

Charlotte Casiraghi civil wedding official photo

Charlotte Casiraghi is a royal from the glamorous principality of Monaco, which was made famous, of course, when her movie star grandmother Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier and became the world's most famous Princess. So of course when Charlotte, the 32-year-old daughter of the equally glamorous Princess Caroline, tied the knot with film producer Dimitri Rassam, 37, we could expect some serious royal wedding romance along with a dose of Hollywood glam. And Prince Albert of Monaco's niece came through with not one, but TWO swoon-worthy weddings. The first, a civil ceremony held at her uncle's home – the Royal Palace, natch – and the second a religious ceremony in the idyllic, lavender-filled region of Provence, in France. Scroll through for all the photos from both the Monaco civil nuptials (and the bride's two custom wedding dresses!) and her romantic church vows.

Here comes the bride

On June 1, 2019, Charlotte and Dimitri married for the first time at the Prince's Palace in Monaco, where the bride's grandmother walked down the aisle with Prince Rainier III more than 60 years earlier.

Charlotte Casiraghi civil wedding photo
© anthonyvaccarello

Charlotte Casiraghi civil wedding photo

In the courtyard of the Prince's Palace, the bride is pictured in her Saint Laurent mini with a vintage car in the backdrop. 

Charlotte Casiraghi Saint Laurent wedding dress
© @anthonyvaccarello

Charlotte Casiraghi Saint Laurent wedding dress

For the nuptials – held in the same place where both mom Princess Caroline and brothers Pierre and Andrea also married – Charlotte chose a bow-embellished day dress by Saint Laurent. Attending the ceremony were Charlotte and Dimitri's six-month-old son Balthazar and the bride's five-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh.

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding reception dress
© Félix Dol-Maillot

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding reception dress

With her new husband dressed in a white tuxedo, newlywed Charlotte channeled her grandmother Grace Kelly in a stunning silk-satin sleeveless gown for the reception, which took place at the luxurious Hotel Villa la Vigie overlooking the French Riviera.

Charlotte Casiraghi royal wedding necklace
© Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi royal wedding necklace

Completing the party look, which included Charlotte's 1950s-inspired hairstyle created by John Nollet, was the stunning Cartier diamond necklace that once belonged to grandmother Princess Grace.

charlotte casiraghi giambattista wedding dress
© Félix Dol-Maillot

charlotte casiraghi giambattista wedding dress

On June 30, Charlotte and Dimitri held their religious ceremony in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. On this occasion the bride wore a romantic vintage-look lace couture wedding gown by Giambattista Valli, which seemed to be inspired by her mother Princess Caroline's wedding dress. The designer congratulated the couple, saying, "Very happy to be part of their dream!" 

Charlotte Casiraghi Dimitri Rassam wedding kiss
© Félix Dol-Maillot

Charlotte Casiraghi Dimitri Rassam wedding kiss

With her tulle veil cascading down, Charlotte kissed her husband outside the church. In her hand, she clutched her simple bouquet, an arrangement of wheat and lavender. 

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding lavender
© fuseauxdelavandeprovence

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding lavender

The wedding favors for guests – who included both mother-of-the-bride Princess Caroline and mother-of-the-groom, model-actress Carole Bouquet – were also locally sourced: fragrant wands of lavender, wrapped in ribbon. 

charlotte casiraghi wedding decoration
© fuseauxdelavandeprovence

charlotte casiraghi wedding decoration

A card with the newlyweds' initials framed in a floral crown was attached to the sweet mini-bouquets. Fuseaux de Lavande, the company behind the favors, congratulated the couple, wishing them "all the happiness of the world and a beautiful wedding."

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding venue decor
© eugeniagaravani

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding venue decor

Some guests shared photos and videos of the special gathering to social media. Friend Eugenia Garavani shared this image to her stories, announcing, "Secret wedding!"

charlotte casiraghi spanish wedding reception
© @aldocomas

charlotte casiraghi spanish wedding reception

And the party continues! After the religious ceremony, the guests were taken from the south of France for a bit of Spain with a flamenco-themed party, filled with ruffles, polka dots, flowers and fans. Spanish actors Aldo Comas and Macarena Garcia, longtime friends of Charlotte's family, shared a fun pic of their look on social media.

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding reception flamenco
© biancabalti

Charlotte Casiraghi wedding reception flamenco

Model Bianca Balti, another close pal, also gave us a peek of the celebrations, posting this photo of herself standing in a sun-drenched vineyard to social media.

