Three looks, two countries and one dashing groom: all the pics from both of Charlotte Casiraghi's royal weddings

View Galleries
-
Charlotte Casiraghi's royal wedding takes the cake in a weekend filled with celebrity ceremonies
Here comes the bride... again! Almost one month after marrying in a civil ceremony, Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi and her husband Dimitri Rassam...
-
Charlotte Casiraghi echoes grandmother Grace Kelly’s elegance with wedding reception look
Any bride would be ecstatic to emulate the enduring elegance of style icon Grace Kelly on their wedding day. Fortunately, this was an extra easy task...
-
Wow - Did Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam's royal wedding outdo Meghan and Harry's?
Another royal wedding has pierced the surface of pop culture, and it may be the most sumptuous yet. Princess Caroline of Hanover’s daughter...
-
Grace Kelly's designer granddaughter receives support from Monaco royals at first PFW show
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Pauline Ducruet debuted her unisex clothing brand Alter Designs during Paris Fashion Week on June 18. The 25-year-old...
-
Karl for Ever: Charlotte Casiraghi leads glam guests at Lagerfeld tribute