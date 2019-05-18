View 6 pics | Royals

Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding dress from every angle

Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding dress from every angle
Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding dress from every angle

With a guest list including the Queen, Prince Harry, Sarah, Duchess of York and Pippa Middleton – and with St George's Chapel, the location of Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials as a backdrop – Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's royal wedding was never going to be nothing less than stunning. The icing on this fairytale cake was the gorgeous wedding dress worn by the bride, a classically beautiful creation by Luisa Beccaria, whose fans include Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker.
 

 

MORE: SEE ALL THE GUESTS AT LADY GABRIELLA WINDSOR'S ROYAL WEDDING

The lace dress was custom designed for the royal bride, who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent.
As Lady Gabriella arrived in a classic car alongside her father, we got a glimpse of her dreamy bridal look,including her bouquet – a burst of cream, yellow and peach colored blooms.

The royal bride wore a glittering heirloom tiara which once belonged to her grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece.
 

 "I've been in love with Luisa Beccaria dresses for a long time and I'm so lucky to have my dream dress designed by her. She and her team are exceptional and I'm thrilled with the stunning result of the artistry," Lady Gabriella told our sister brand HELLO!.

The 20-foot pink and white tulle train which swept the steps of St George's featured delicate floral hand embroidery.
 

A view of Lady Gabriella's bridal look as she walked into the church gave a peek of her intricately braided hairstyle.
 

