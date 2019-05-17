View 9 pics | Royals

From Harry to the Middletons, all the guests at Lady Gabriella's royal wedding

We just love a royal wedding! Saturday, May 18 marked a very special date as British royal Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. If the venue looks familiar, its because the Queen's cousin Lady Gabriella's nupitals marked the THIRD royal wedding held at the historic venue in the last year. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry famously held their ceremony in the Chapel in May 2018, followed by Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who had a fall wedding in October 2018.

This ceremony was not be televised, and unlike the others, was much more intimate. Still, an impressive list of royals attended including Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip, and some well-known non-royal guests such as Kate Middeton's sister Pippa Middleton and their mother Carole Middleton. Scroll through to see all the royal wedding guests!

 

 Prince Harry arrived alongside an actress, but it wasn't wife Meghan Markle! The Duke of Sussex, wearing a three-piece morning suit and blue tie, was a surprise guest when he arrived with Lady Frederick Windsor – also known as TV star Sophie Winkleman of Two and a Half Men.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Lady Frederick Windsor walked to the Chapel alongside his aunt Princess Anne, in yellow, and uncle Prince Edward, far left.

No royal wedding would be complete without the ultimate royal wedding guest – Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch wore cheery pink as she arrived last, as is custom, with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Middleton's also turned out in force to celebrate with Lady Gabrilella and Thomas Kingston at St George's. Here, Pippa Middleton, wearing a blue day dress and matching heels, steps out for the nuptials with husband James Matthews.

While the Duchess of Cambridge was not a guest, her entire familly were there. Here, behind Pippa and James, are their parents Michael and Carole Middleton. Brother James Middleton (not pictured) was also a guest.

Sarah Ferguson also was on the guest list. Prince Andrew's ex-wife wore a pink dress with matching feather hat for the morning wedding.

Joining Sarah, Duchess of York was Princess Beatrice, who opted for a navy blue dress with sheer sleeves and a white fascinator.

The groom Mr Thomas Kingston was beaming as he arrived at the church alongside his best man, ready to await bride Lady Gabriella at the altar. 

Mother-of-the-bride Princess Michael of Kent was on the arm of her son, Lord Frederick Windsor. Lord Frederick married Sophie Winkleman not at St George's but at London's Hampton Court Palace in 2009.

