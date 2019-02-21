View 17 pics | Royals

Meghan Markle's baby shower: the gifts, the guests and all the inside details

Meghan Markle's baby shower: the gifts, the guests and all the inside details
Meghan Markle's baby shower: the gifts, the guests and all the inside details

Meghan Markle's first royal portrait crowns her baby shower weekend
Meghan Markle's first royal portrait crowns her baby shower weekend
Meghan Markle baby shower hotel
Meghan Markle baby shower hotel

It was arguably the most high profile baby shower in history, and it was nothing short of perfect – Meghan Markle’s celebration of baby Sussex in New York had royal and celeb fans alike captivated this week. The venue – the exclusive Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side was mobbed with press and well-wishers hoping to get a glimpse of the pregnant mom-to-be and her celeb guests – including co-hosts Amal Clooney and Serena Williams – as they made their way inside to take the elevator all the way to the Penthouse Suite, the luxurious setting for the celebrations. The group of 15 or so guests were more than comfortable in the two-storey suite – which comes with an eye-watering price tag of $75,000 a night.

The celebration began at approx 12.30ET with a flower-arranging class accompanied by a dessert table of sweet treats prepared by culinary whiz Jean-Georges Vongerichten, head chef of the hotel’s acclaimed restaurant – who was also on hand to greet the guests. And the sweet treats didn’t stop there – a cotton candy machine was seen being taken into the hotel. Meanwhile, musical accompaniment was provided by Big Apple-based harpist Erin Hall. All in all – it was a baby shower fit for a Princess!

Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney

George Clooney’s glamorous wife co-hosted the shower with tennis champion Serena Williams. Amal looked chic at the soiree in a strapless red satin jumpsuit and some statement gold heels.

Watch: The celebrity guests arrive at Meghan’s baby shower

Meghan baby shower gifts
Meghan baby shower gifts

Amal’s baby gifts

Shortly after Amal made her glamorous entrance and made way inside a member of her security followed with bags of baby gifts.

Mischa Nonoo
Mischa Nonoo

Misha Nonoo

The designer arrived carrying a sizeable bag from upmarket fashion and homeware brand Rani Arabella. Eagle-eyed celeb fans also spotted her brand new sparkling diamond engagement ring – she announced her engagement to millionaire oil heir Mikey Hess this week.

Daniel Martin
Daniel Martin

Daniel Martin

The Dior makeup artist, who was responsible for Meghan’s gorgeous wedding day look, was on hand to make sure she looked perfect for her baby shower.

Meghan Markle baby shower cookies
Meghan Markle baby shower cookies

Sweet treats

Daniel revealed some of the gorgeous pastries which had been served to guests during the celebrations. The photograph, which shows an edible stork, baby bib and rattle, was simply captioned: "Such an incredible day celebrating #babylove." Almost too good to eat!

The Mark Hotel

The Mark Hotel

Pentouse Suite

One of the luxurious bedrooms in the suite where the baby shower took place. The spacious penthouse boasts two floors, five rooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms.

Meghan baby shower party favors

Meghan baby shower party favors

Luxury party favors

A dozen luxury suitcases by Away were dropped off just before the party got underway – each carefully packaged and unloaded by assistants. They were said to be gifts for Meghan and her guests from the brand and look to be cabin-sized luggage, which would give them a price tag of $225 each in the standard range – which comes in a range of colors including baby pink and blue and apshal grey – and a more pricey $475 for the aluminum edition.

Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer

Abigail Spencer

Meghan’s former Suits co-star was one of the first guests to arrive – coincidentally the brunette actress was wheeling along the aluminum version of the Away suitcase that the attendees were given. Abigail took Meghan out for lunch the previous day – and the two old friends spend two hours catching up over a bite at the Surrey Hotel.

serena-williams-baby-shower
serena-williams-baby-shower

Serena Williams

Tennis ace Serena shared a photo of herself from one of the Mark’s spacious bathrooms. Meghan’s close gal pal chose the venue after scouting out several in NYC – she picked the hotel as she was already a big fan of their restaurant Jean-Georges and loved the home from home feel of the interiors. The generous friend is also said to have picked up the $75,000 price tag.

Meghan Markle baby shower
Meghan Markle baby shower

The lady of the hour

Meghan, pictured on Tuesday, spent the day holed up in the exclusive Penthouse Suite celebrating with her inner circle. The American royal selected this week to hold her shower as she's traveling to Morroco this weekend with Harry so it will likely be her last big trip before baby Sussex makes his or her arrival

Jessica Mulroney
Jessica Mulroney

Jessica Mulroney

An assistant helps shield Meg’s close friend from the snow as she makes her exit following the shower. The Toronto-based stylist has been helping the Duchess with her outfit choices for years and her daughter Ivy was a flower girl at Meghan’s royal wedding.

Gayle King
Gayle King

Gayle King

The broadcaster, who accessorized her colourful outfit with a statement bag and pinkshoes, arrived bearing gifts for Meghan

Meghan baby shower outfit
Meghan baby shower outfit

Meghan’s outfit

An outfit, thought to be the Duchess of Sussex’s, is taken inside the Mark Hotel.

Baby shower food
Baby shower food

Party snacks

There were plenty of sweet treats on offer, including pop corn and cotton candy.

meghan-shower-flowers
meghan-shower-flowers

Baby shower decor

Some of the flowers arrive - delicate table centerpieces consisting of roses in shades of pink and orange

baby-shower-gift

baby-shower-gift

The first gift to arrive

Meghan was inundated with cards and presents at the Mark Hotel - including this rather sizable gift. a giant crib from babyletto! The Hudson 3-in-1 convertible crib was carefully packaged in its box and was delivered to the hotel on Tuesday morning.

